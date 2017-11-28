Bishop Tobin outraged by gay Nativity scene

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Roman Catholic Bishop of Providence Thomas Tobin took to Facebook on Tuesday to criticize an alternative Nativity scene featuring two gay Josephs that was apparently set up at a home in California.

The display has drawn attention since a photo of it was tweeted out last week by Cameron Esposito, a comedian and host of the Queery Podcast. Esposito, who lives in Los Angeles, said it was set up by two of his neighbors.

Our neighbors’ two Joseph nativity is up & I’m beaming 🎄👬 pic.twitter.com/7OKbFLU7v1 — Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) November 24, 2017

Tobin – an outspoken opponent of same-sex marriage – expressed his dismay about the display in a Facebook post.

“How sad that someone believes it’s okay (or funny or cool) to impose their own agenda on the holy Birth of Jesus,” Tobin wrote. “Pray for those who did so, for their change of heart, and that Jesus will forgive this sacrilege, this attack on the Christian Faith.”