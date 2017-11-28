Carpionato to buy nearly all Benny’s store locations

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Real-estate development company Carpionato Group has reached an agreement to buy all 29 Benny’s store locations, Eyewitness News has confirmed.

Dante Bellini, a spokesman for Benny’s, confirmed the news Tuesday. The deal involves 14 Benny’s locations in Rhode Island, 11 in Massachusetts and four in Connecticut. The other two of the 31 Benny’s locations were in leased properties and are not part of the transaction.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. It is expected to close in the first quarter of next year

“It is a privilege for our organization to succeed the Bromberg family’s ownership of these properties,” Alfred Carpionato, president of Carpionato Group, said in a statement. “Benny’s has been such a vital part of our community for generations. Like Benny’s, we, too, are a longstanding member of the same community.”

The Brombergs, who have owned Benny’s for nearly a century, announced in September they would close the retailer by the end of this year. They said at the time they hoped to sell their real estate – though not the Benny’s name – to another entity that would use it for retail.

Carpionato, which has developed many major retail complexes across the region, is expected to seek new retail tenants to take over the locations where Benny’s stores are currently.

“We’re especially pleased to be able to sell these properties to a local real estate development and management company who understands the Benny’s legacy and is familiar with our locations,” Howard Bromberg, president of Benny’s, said in a statement. The company declined further comment.

The Brombergs are likely to make a substantial amount of money from the transaction. Just one of the 29 Benny’s locations involved in the deal, on Branch Avenue in Providence, has an assessed value of about $1.5 million, city records show.

