Charities hope shoppers will become donors on Giving Tuesday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After the busiest shopping weekend of the year, charities are hoping the spending will continue, but in the form of donations on “Giving Tuesday.”

“I think during this time of the year, people are truly touched by the needs of others. I see that wherever I go, I see that when I do my own Christmas shopping, so I think people are very willing to help out,” Comprehensive Community Action Program (CCAP) President and CEO Joanne McGunagle said.

CCAP is a registered 501(c)(3) charity that has been helping Rhode Islanders since 1966. The organization provides services ranging from a food bank to daycare and healthcare, relies mostly on grants earmarked for specific purposes. But McGunagle said fundraising days such as Giving Tuesday are important to cover what the grants do not.

“It’s almost vital to our organization,” she said. “When we raise money from other sources, it gives us an opportunity to address needs that clients may have that don’t fit in a particular category.”

Choosing a Charity

Consumer Guide: Charitable Giving »

With an estimated 1.5 million registered nonprofits in the United States, there’s a lot of competition for your charitable dollars.

The National Call for Action organization offered the following tips to make sure holiday donations do not end up in the wrong hands:

Do your homework on any charity you plan to donate to.

Avoid responding to cold call solicitations or door-to-door collections.

Check to see if the charity is tax exempt.

Check to see if the web address differs only slightly from a legitimate charity organization.

There are also some red flags you should watch out for when donating to charities:

If your request for more information on the charity is ignored.

If there is no information on how the money is going to be used.