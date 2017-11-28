Ex-cop to learn fate after pleading guilty to steroid, money laundering charges

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A former Charlestown police officer is learning his fate on Wednesday after pleading guilty to attempting to distribute steroids and money laundering.

In documents filed in federal court Monday, prosecutors outlined why they think Evan Speck, a former Charlestown police officer, should be sentenced to more than four years in prison.

Speck pleaded guilty to the charges in August 2017 following an investigation that revealed he made $536,000 from selling steroids and other drugs between June 2015 and March 2017. During this time period, Speck was also serving as a police officer at the Charlestown Police Department.

Prosecutors said Speck went to great lengths to cover up the crime and violated the public’s trust in law enforcement:

“In light of the complex and large scale illegal drug business the defendant ran, that he boldly ran his drug operation while serving as a police officer, and that the defendant’s actions have seriously eroded public confidence in law enforcement the United States submits that a consideration of the factors set forth in warrant a sentence at the high end of the Guideline range. Accordingly, the United States urges the Court, in exercising its discretion, to impose a sentence of 57 months.”

Documents submitted by the United States Attorneys office express the need to punish Speck in respect for the law.

In a six page apology letter to the judge, Speck said he takes full responsibility for his actions and there is no excuse for his actions.

Speck also apologized to his family, the town of Charlestown and the police department while asking for leniency in his sentencing:

“First and foremost I want to apologize to the members of the Charlestown Police Department. In a day and age where law enforcement is met with so many challenges and doubt, my actions only add to these problems. My actions ruin what so many good men and women officers do on a daily basis. I want to apologize to the citizens of Charlestown. I’m sorry for bringing embarrassment to the town and letting so many of the residents down. The town of Charlestown is such a great community and was a pleasure to work for. I can’t thank them enough for the memories which I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life. It was an honor and a privileged to have served the community for so many years. I want to apologize to all my friends in various law enforcement agencies. Because of my poor choices, it has in return caused internal problems and a lot of aggravation for them. This has caused my friends unnecessary stress and problems because of my poor choices, not theirs. Lastly, I want to apologize to my girlfriend. I feel like I failed as a man and a boyfriend. I feel terrible for all the embarrassment I’ve caused for her and her family. She was so proud of me and everything I stood for. She’s an amazing woman and I’m lucky she continues to stand by my side.”

Speck’s attorneys are asking for probation and home confinement. In the letter, Speck said he wants to continue to work as an electrician for his father’s electric company. He said if he went to prison, he would lose the opportunity to obtain appropriate licenses to do so.