Hometown Hero: Michael Walsh

This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Moses Brown’s Michael Walsh.

The junior quarterback leads the RIIL in passing yards (3089) and total yards (4040), with 36 passing touchdowns and 16 rushing scores.

His numbers have helped the Quakers earn a 10-1 mark and return spot in the the D-II Super Bowl.

Walsh’s success has started to attract attention from college programs and he hopes to follow in his grandfather and uncle’s footsteps and play at a FCS program.

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com.