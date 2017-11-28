In the Kitchen: Lamb Chops Persillade

Discover Newport brought us Chef Sean Smith from 15 Point Road Restaurant on Tuesday morning, to make Lamb Chops Persillade.

Enjoy the recipe below:

Lamb Chops Persillade with Maitre d’ Butter and Roasted Garlic:

Maître d’ butter:

1 pound unsalted butter

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

3 tablespoons chopped parsley

1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper

1 1/2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Persillade bread crumbs

1/4 pound melted butter

2 cups Panko breadcrumbs

1 minced roasted pepper

1/2 salt and pepper

2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley

One domestic rack of lamb

Roasted vegetable garnish

=============

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.