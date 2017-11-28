In the Kitchen: Lamb Chops Persillade

Discover Newport brought us Chef Sean Smith from 15 Point Road Restaurant on Tuesday morning, to make Lamb Chops Persillade.
Enjoy the recipe below:
Lamb Chops Persillade with Maitre d’ Butter and Roasted Garlic:
Maître d’ butter:
1 pound unsalted butter
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
3 tablespoons chopped parsley
1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper
1 1/2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1 1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
Persillade bread crumbs
1/4 pound melted butter
2 cups Panko breadcrumbs
1 minced roasted pepper
1/2 salt and pepper
2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley
One domestic rack of lamb
Roasted vegetable garnish
=============
The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.