Man pleads guilty to Seekonk bank robbery 3 years later

BOSTON (WPRI) — A Cranston man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a bank robbery that occurred in 2014.

Michael Dirocco, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of armed bank robbery, according to United States District Attorney William Weinreb.

On Nov. 14, prosecutors said two men entered a Webster Bank in Seekonk. One of the men vaulted over the teller’s counter and began removing money from the registers. The other man wielded a handgun and pointed it at the tellers.

The two men then fled the scene in a black SUV with over $10,000.

Later on, someone spotted two men removing Massachusetts license plates from a black SUV and exchanging them for Rhode Island license plates.

Prosecutors said the witness recorded the license plate numbers and brought them to law enforcement officers. The officers spoke to the cars registered owner and determined that her son, Dirocco, was driving the SUV.

According to prosecutors, Dirocco was no longer operating the black SUV and learned he was driving a green pickup truck, which began driving in the direction of the police officers.

The truck’s driver, later confirmed to be Dirocco, made a U-turn and sped off upon seeing police. This resulted in a car chase that ended with Dirocco crashing the truck into a tree.

Prosecutors said Dirocco matched the description of one of the bank robbers and was arrested. The second suspect, Derik DeCosta, 39, of Pawtucket was also arrested.

Dirocco is scheduled to be sentenced in March and could serve up to 25 years in prison.