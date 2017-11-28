Narragansett Police track down bank robbery suspect

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Police have arrested a man in connection with a bank robbery in Narragansett on Tuesday.

The suspect, identified as 56-year-old William Dority, will be charged with one count of second degree robbery.

Police responded to a bank robbery at a Centerville Savings Bank around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to police, the male suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

A search ensued in the surrounding area, including the Narragansett, South Kingstown and North Kingstown police departments, Rhode Island State Police and Environmental Police K-9.

Police say Dority was tracked by K-9’s and was arrested at a nearby shed located not far from the bank.

Dority is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.