North Kingstown family donates 25 year old tree to state house

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A local couple has donated their 25 year old Fraiser Fir to be this year’s state house Christmas tree.

Bob and Meg Vanderslice donated the first Christmas tree they had after moving into their home in North Kingstown.

After having it as their Christmas tree, the Vanderslice family planted it outside and watched it grow to almost 33 feet throughout the past two decades.

A few feet of the tree had to be taken off before it was brought to the state house, in preparation for the tree lighting ceremony with the governor and her family on Thursday.

The family plans to put wildflowers, a good food source for the bee habitat, around the spot where the tree once stood.