Police arrest man following chase, crash; several people hurt

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — A Taunton man is facing a laundry list of charges after police said he led police on a chase that ended with a crash in which several people were hurt.

Police said the chase started Tuesday around 11:12 a.m. in Easton after officers attempted to stop a gray Nissan Maxima with an expired inspection sticker. When the officer got out of his cruiser, police said the driver – identified as Alexander Cruz, 24 – sped away.

The officer got back in his cruiser to go after Cruz. Police said Cruz’s speeds reached 80 mph as he tried to get away from officers, who eventually abandoned the pursuit due to safety concerns. Instead, they informed Raynham police that Cruz’s car was headed their way.

Raynham police said officers put tire deflation sticks in the roadway. Cruz’s car hit one of them, missed the second, then struck at least two vehicles near the intersection of Route 138 and Britton Street.

Police said three people in one of the cars suffered non-life threatening injuries, while a female passenger in Cruz’s car was seriously hurt and flown by medical helicopter to a hospital in Boston.

Despite earlier reports that a pedestrian had been struck in the incident, police have since said that was not the case.

Troopers assisting @Raynhampd w/crash and arrest of wanted suspect, Rt138 SB at Britton St. Suspect in custody, passenger transported to hospital. Arrest being handled by local police. Suspect nearly struck MSP cruiser during incident. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 28, 2017

Police said Cruz was also hurt in the crash, and was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Cruz – who police said also had three previous warrants out for his arrest – is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning in Taunton District Court on charges of:

Failure to Stop for a Police Officer (two counts)

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle (two counts)

Operation of a Motor Vehicle With a Revoked License (two counts)

Assault and Battery With a Dangerous Weapon (four counts)

Marked Lanes Violation (two counts)

Speeding (two counts)

Red Light Violation

Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident Involving Property Damage (two counts)

Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident Involving Personal Injury (four counts)

Failure to Inspect a Motor Vehicle (two counts)

