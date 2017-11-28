Police seize drugs hidden behind ‘secret door’ in Providence home

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Providence said they took a “major drug dealer” off the streets last week, along with more than six kilograms of narcotics.

Providence Police Major David Lapatin on Tuesday said a months-long investigation culminated in a raid last Tuesday at an Indiana Avenue home.

Jose Beltre and Alinson Baez were arrested as a result, according to Lapatin, and investigators seized cocaine, heroin and fentanyl with a total street value of more than $600,000 that was found hidden in the basement.

“It was in a trap behind a wall,” Lapatin explained. “I guess you would take a magnet to open it, and it would pop open like a secret door.”

Lapatin said the city’s Organized Crime and Intelligence Unit worked on the investigation in conjunction with East Providence police.

Beltre, 44, and Baez, 45, were arraigned last week. Police are expected to release more information Tuesday on the charges the two men are facing.

