Providence man arrested for reckless driving, possession of marijuana

CLINTON, Conn. (WPRI/AP) — Police arrested a Providence man in Connecticut on Monday on drug charges following a traffic stop.

Mohamed Jones, 21, was pulled over by a Connecticut state trooper after he was observed driving over 90 mph on I-95 North near Clinton.

The trooper wrote in his report that he smelled, “an odor consistent with fresh marijuana to be coming from the interior of the vehicle.”

During the traffic stop, police seized 9.5 pounds of marijuana from Jones’ vehicle.

Jones now faces charges of reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell.

He was held on a $100,000 bond and is expected in court on Dec. 5.