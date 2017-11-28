Reports: Pedestrian among those hurt in Raynham crash

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Several people were reported injured following a crash on Route 138 in Raynham.

According to a report in The Enterprise newspaper, a car fleeing from police struck a person.

The paper reported the chase began in East shortly after 11 a.m. and went into Raynham. It ended when the car crashed, hitting a pedestrian.

Taunton Emergency Management Agency posted on Facebook that a medical helicopter would be landing nearby.

There was no immediate confirmation how many people were injured in the incident or how serious the injuries are.

