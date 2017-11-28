Researchers: Pokémon Go players cause $7B in damages

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Catching Pokémon using a smartphone app may be more costly than you think.

Researchers at Purdue University have found that people playing Pokémon Go across the country have caused up to $7 billion in damages last year.

The researchers cross-referenced the locations of the accidents with the locations in-game checkpoints, or “PokéStops,” and found credible evidence that proved Pokémon Go players were responsible. They saw a disproportionate increase in car crashes, injuries and deaths near PokéStops since the game debuted on July 6, 2016.

The location-based augmented reality app for smartphones allows players to catch a variety of Pokémon in real time.