RIPUC reviewing National Grid’s rate hike proposal

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — National Grid wants to raise your electric bill by 6 percent and your gas bill by 5 percent, but the proposal must first be cleared by the state Public Utilities Commission.

Macky McCleary, administrator of the state’s division of Public Utilities and Carriers, said the proposal is a starting point and over the next several months there will be a lot of back and forth on the specifics.

“There’s significant opportunity for us to get a better deal for ratepayers,” McCleary said Tuesday.

National Grid was given the go-ahead in August to raise winter rates, but McCleary said that differs from its new proposal to increase distribution rates.

“The rate hike that occurred in the fall is a pure pass-through. National Grid receives no profit from that,” he explained. “It is just the cost of procuring electricity, whereas right now we’re really digging into their base business model and we will be impacting their profit.”

According to McCleary, the process will take months and the goal is to update and simplify an outdated utility system.

“We’re a small state with a small number of ratepayers, and we just can’t afford the way that we’re going,” McCleary said.

A spokesperson from National Grid said the rate proposal reflects an increasing cost of doing business, as well as National Grid’s goals to modernize the grid and renewable initiatives.

The proposed rate hikes would not take effect until Sept. 1, 2018. The PUC will hold a series of hearings to give members of the public a chance to voice their opinions on the proposal but those have not yet been scheduled.