Thanksgiving weekend shopping exceeds expectations

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Exceeding retail expectations, more than 174 million Americans shopped in stores and online during Thanksgiving weekend, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF).

More than 58 million shopped only online, the NRF said.

Prior to the five-day holiday weekend, the NRF estimated that 164 million people would shop sometime between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday.

The average spending per person was $335.47. More than $250 of that was spent on gifts.

In a statement, NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said, “From good weather across the country to low unemployment and strong consumer confidence, the climate was right, literally and figuratively, for consumers to tackle their holiday shopping lists online and in stores.”

Consumers are expected to spend more than $965 on average this holiday season. Spending includes gifts, cards, decorations and food.