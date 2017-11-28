Virgin Pulse opens new Providence location

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Virgin Pulse’s new Providence location is officially up and running.

Governor Gina Raimondo welcomed the tech company to the capital city on Tuesday, as employees opted to run through rather than cut the ceremonial ribbon.

The employee wellness company is now setting up shop inside The Providence Journal’s Fountain Street building.

Virgin Pulse CEO David Osborne said Providence wasn’t always on their radar, but he’s glad it’s where they ended up.

“We walked out of here after the first three days, I just knew that we didn’t need to look any farther and so here we are, which is really exciting,” he said.

Virgin Pulse is a division of British Entrepreneur Richard Branson’s Virgin Group. They are expected to have around 120 employees by the end of the year, with nearly 300 more expected by the end of 2021.

The company is eligible for upwards of $5.6 million in state tax incentives. Raimondo said the company needs to keep their end of the bargain to get that money.

“None of these companies will get a dime until and unless they hire people, and those people start paying Rhode Island taxes,” she said. “They’re not going to get a penny until that happens.”

In addition to growing the number of employees, Virgin Pulse plans to expand its footprint inside the Fountain Street building, while also keeping many of the old elements of the former Providence Journal offices in place.