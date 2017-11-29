AAA: Most senior drivers lack safety features in vehicles

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Most senior drivers ignore the simple, inexpensive adaptations to vehicles that can improve safety and extend their time behind the wheel, AAA has found.

A survey conducted by the by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety revealed that nearly 90 percent of senior drivers do not take advantage of driving features that reduce crash risk. These features include pedal extensions, seat cushions and steering wheel covers.

According to AAA, seniors aged 65 and over are more than twice as likely as younger drivers to be killed when involved in a crash.

“While many seniors are considered to be safe drivers, they are also the most vulnerable,” said Lloyd Albert, AAA Northeast Senior Vice President of Public and Government Affairs. “AAA research suggests that most senior drivers are not taking advantage of simple and inexpensive features like steering wheel covers that can greatly improve their safety and the safety of others on the road.”

AAA is urging seniors to consider making the necessary adaptations to their vehicles in order to improve safety and therefore, help them continue to drive.