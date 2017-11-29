Air Canada to offer daily flights between Toronto and PVD

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Air Canada is the newest addition to T.F. Green Airport, according to a news release.

The airline will offer direct flights daily between Toronto and Providence beginning May 17, 2018. The route will be a “summer seasonal” route, according to Air Canada.

Flights are already available to purchase.

In a statement, Benjamin Smith, president of passenger airlines at Air Canada, said, “We continue to strategically expand our already extensive North American transborder network to offer the only services from Canada to Sacramento, Omaha, Providence, and flights from additional Canadian airports to Baltimore, Pittsburgh and San Francisco.”

“As the largest foreign carrier serving the USA, we are pleased to offer customers even more non-stop travel choices between Canada and the US, as well as the ability to conveniently connect onward through our extensive global network at our Canadian hubs on North America’s Best Airline as rated by Skytrax,” he added.

Allegiant Airlines, Norwegian Airlines and Frontier Airlines have also recently added routes to T.F. Green Airport. Officials say the airport is now one of the fastest-growing in the country.

A news conference, announcing the expansion is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday.