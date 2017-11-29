Charity’s van stolen, totaled; effort underway to find replacement

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence charity that supplies food and other items to needy families is appealing for help after someone stole the van it uses to make deliveries and left the van unusable and damaged beyond repair.

Some days ago, according to authorities at Mary House, the delivery van was taken from its parking place. When it was eventually found on Valley Street, the passenger door lock had been drilled out, the ignition had been taken out, wheels were changed, and several other parts were damaged. It was deemed unusable and totaled.

The delivery van is especially necessary for the church’s ministry through Mary House at the time of the holidays, to get Christmas meals and gifts to city families, volunteers said Wednesday in a news release.

Some volunteers for Mary House – which operates out of Saint Patrick’s Church on Smith Street – have launched an online fundraising campaign to try and buy a new van for the charity.

At last check, police had not gotten any leads on the thieves/vandals.