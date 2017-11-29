Cliff Walk vandals smile for camera

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) – Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a pair who they said vandalized the historic Cliff Walk.

The Newport Police Department posted several pictures of two young women on the department’s Facebook. The images – which were captured by a surveillance camera – clearly show the faces of the two, as well as cans of spray paint in their hands. In one, they appear to be smiling at the camera.

The photos were captured Saturday, Nov. 25, around 3:30 p.m.

Anyone who knows their identities is encouraged to contact Newport Police.