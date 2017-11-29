Community hosts fundraiser for Providence homicide victim

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A community is raising money for the family of a Providence mother who was murdered in early November.

The Providence Yelp Community gathered on Wednesday night at Tom’s Bao Bao to fill a Christmas Tree with handcrafted ornaments in her honor.

“There’s a tree here that’s going to live in this store and there is going to be a tree at BayBerry Beer Hall, where you can grab an ornament and with a minimum $5 donation it’s yours free,” Community Manager for Yelp Providence Michael Plourde said.

Maniriho Nkinamubanzi, 44, was found dead inside her home on Ontario Street on Nov. 10. Police at the scene said it appeared she had been dead for approximately 24 hours prior to the discovery of her body. Her estranged husband, 46-year-old Bosco Tukamuhabwa, was charged with her murder.

Nkinambuanzi worked at Tom’s Bao Bao, and the manager of the restaurant said many employees were devastated following her death.

“Manny was like a mother to us,” Michael Colabella of Tom’s Bao Bao said. “Day of… it was tough.”

All of the profits from the ornaments are going to the four children Nkinambanzi left behind. Nkinamubanzi had moved to Providence two years ago from the Congo, bringing her children with her.

“One of my employees, who is now taking care of the children for the phone call, you’re never trained for it, you’re never ready for it,” Colabella said.

Colabella said Nkinambanzi’s memory continues to live on following her death.

“She’s one of those people who had a smile that would just brighten up a room as soon as she walked in,” he said. “I believe we could see her coming down the street and your mood just changed when she was around.”