Coventry baby dies; parents charged with neglect

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A Coventry couple has been charged with felony child cruelty/neglect in the death of their 8-month-old baby girl.

According to Coventry police, emergency crews were called to 40 Tillinghast Road for an unresponsive infant on Nov. 19. They rushed the baby to Kent Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police began an investigation and said they found evidence that revealed criminal neglect involving the child’s parents – Steven Gilchrist, 32, and Jocelyn Belmore, 32.

The pair was arrested Tuesday and charged with one felony count of cruelty to or neglect of a child.

Both are expected to be arraigned at Kent County District Court Wednesday at 2 p.m.