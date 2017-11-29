Portion of Route 6 closed as crews battle Swansea fire

By Published: Updated:
Photo: Shiina LoSciuto/WPRI-TV

SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — Emergency crews responded Wednesday afternoon to a fire at a home on Route 6 (GAR Highway) in Swansea.

Police on scene said a propane company was working at the home when they noticed a strange smell. Before they could find the source, a flame burst out and the house caught fire.

No people inside the home were hurt, according to police, but a family dog perished in the fire.

A section of the roadway is blocked off as crews continue to work.

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene gathering details. This story will be updated with the latest.

Photo: Shiina LoSciuto/WPRI-TV