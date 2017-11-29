Portion of Route 6 closed as crews battle Swansea fire

SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — Emergency crews responded Wednesday afternoon to a fire at a home on Route 6 (GAR Highway) in Swansea.
Police on scene said a propane company was working at the home when they noticed a strange smell. Before they could find the source, a flame burst out and the house caught fire.
No people inside the home were hurt, according to police, but a family dog perished in the fire.
A section of the roadway is blocked off as crews continue to work.
