Driver arraigned on slew of charges in police chase, crash

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Taunton man faced a judge Wednesday after police said he fled a traffic stop and led officers on a high-speed chase that resulted in a crash in the next town over.

Alexander Cruz, 24, was arraigned on a slew of charges connected to the incident that began late Tuesday morning in Easton.

According to police, Cruz sped off after he was pulled over on Route 138. He was driving as fast as 80 mph and entering the breakdown lane to pass other vehicles, police said, and the officers were forced to call off the pursuit due to safety concerns.

After being notified of the suspect, police in neighboring Raynham laid down tire deflation devices, which they said Cruz drove over before he crashed into at least two vehicles near the intersection of Route 138 and Britton Street.

A female passenger in Cruz’s car was seriously injured and flown by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital, according to police, while three people in one of the other vehicles involved suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said Cruz was also injured in the crash. He was treated at the hospital Tuesday and released.

In court Wednesday, it was revealed that Raynham Police Chief James Donovan crashed his cruiser into a tree during the pursuit but fortunately, he was not injured.

Cruz was arraigned on the following charges:

Failure to stop for a police officer (two counts)

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle (two counts)

Operation of a motor vehicle with a revoked license (two counts)

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (four counts)

Marked lanes violation (two counts)

Speeding (two counts)

Red light violation

Leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving property damage (two counts)

Leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving personal injury (four counts)

Failure to inspect a motor vehicle (two counts)

Police said Cruz had three separate warrants out for his arrest when he was taken into custody. He was also arraigned Wednesday on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and animal cruelty.