Fall 2017 breaks record for warmest autumn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hurricane season is wrapping up on Thursday, meaning winter is on its way.

Meteorological fall runs from Sept. 1 to Nov. 30, and this past fall could be the warmest Southern New England has ever seen.

The 2017 hurricane season was a devastating one, with 17 storms strong enough to be named and 10 transforming into hurricanes. Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria left their mark on many communities.

In the above video, Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo explains how this warm autumn might impact the upcoming winter.