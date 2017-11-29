Fall River man facing drug, gun charges

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man is facing charges after police say they found seven pounds of marijuana and a shot gun in two safes located in his apartment.

Fall River Police arrested Joshua Mendonca, 26, on Tuesday after executing a no-knock search warrant on his apartment around 2:30 p.m.

According to police, Mendonca was not home at the time of the search warrant and police forced their way in. Mendonca was contacted by phone and told police he was on his way home, but would not surrender the codes to open the safes.

Once detectives gained access to one of the safes prior to Mendonca arriving on scene, they found a shot gun

Police said they also found ammunition and claim Mendonca did not have a firearm license for the shotgun, shot gun shells, 9mm cartridges, empty ammunition boxes, a large sum of cash and more than seven pounds of marijuana.

Mendonca was arrested after arriving on scene and was charged with possession of a class D drug, possession of a shot gun without a federal I.D. card and possession of ammunition without a federal I.D. card.