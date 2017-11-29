Holiday Happenings in Providence!

Holiday Happenings are heating up in the Capital City. Kristen Adamo from The Providence Warwick CVB dropped by ‘The Rhode Show’ today to share details.

Some highlights include:

Friday, Dec. 1/ Saturday Dec. 2

PVD Winter Lights Market and Tree Lightings

Providence’s annual holiday tradition will take place over two days with two tree lighting ceremonies, figure skating demonstrations, an artist marketplace and more. The City Hall Tree Lighting is on Friday, Dec. 1 and the Alex & Ani City Center Tree Lighting is on Dec. 2.

Sundays, Dec. 3, 10, 17

Providence Flea’s Fifth Annual Holiday Market

Hope High School

10 a.m. 4 p.m.

The popular summer staple is here for the holidays with markets that feature more than 60 local vintage vendors and artisan/makers.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Winter Festival with Santa

Carousel Village at Roger Williams Park

3 p.m.

With programming for young children, families and adults throughout the day and early evening, this is a holiday event for everyone.

Sunday, Dec. 3

Festa Di Natale

DePasquale Plaza

2-5 p.m.

Federal Hill’s DePasquale Plaza sparkles for the holidays with a Panettone eating contest, Christmas carols, a visit from Santa, tree lighting and much more.

Hope Street Holiday Stroll

Noon 6 p.m.

One of Providence’s best shopping neighborhood brings the holiday cheer with great bargains and plenty of family fun.