In the Kitchen: Camp Nowhere Sliders

Chef James Rutkovsky from Camp Nowhere joined us to share his recipe for Camp Nowhere Sliders.
Braised Short Rib Sliders
Ingredients:
– Short rib
– Crispy Fried Onion Strings
– Tangy BBQ Sauce
– Brioche Slider Bun
Directions: Cook – Short ribs at least 40 mins, or until tender to the bite, Crispy Fried Onion Strings take about 8 mins, add Tangy BBQ Sauce and place on warm Brioche Slider Bun.
Mini Mac Sliders
Ingredients:
– Beef Patty
– Shredded Lettuce
– Minced Onion
– Dill Pickle Chip
– Secret Mac Sauce
Directions: Cook beef patty for 10 mins, add Shredded Lettuce Minced Onion and Dill Pickle Chip
Cluck Cluck Sliders
– Buttermilk soaked Chicken Breast
– Seasoned Flour
– Shredded Lettuce
– Boom Boom Sauce
– American Cheese
Directions:
Cook a Buttermilk soaked Chicken Breast for 10 mins with – Seasoned Flour, add Shredded Lettuce and HOT
Boom Boom Sauce , top with American Cheese.
