In the Kitchen: Camp Nowhere Sliders

Chef James Rutkovsky from Camp Nowhere joined us to share his recipe for Camp Nowhere Sliders.

Braised Short Rib Sliders

Ingredients:

– Short rib

– Crispy Fried Onion Strings

– Tangy BBQ Sauce

– Brioche Slider Bun

Directions: Cook – Short ribs at least 40 mins, or until tender to the bite, Crispy Fried Onion Strings take about 8 mins, add Tangy BBQ Sauce and place on warm Brioche Slider Bun.

Mini Mac Sliders

Ingredients:

– Beef Patty

– Shredded Lettuce

– Minced Onion

– Dill Pickle Chip

– Secret Mac Sauce

Directions: Cook beef patty for 10 mins, add Shredded Lettuce Minced Onion and Dill Pickle Chip

Cluck Cluck Sliders

– Buttermilk soaked Chicken Breast

– Seasoned Flour

– Shredded Lettuce

– Boom Boom Sauce

– American Cheese

Directions:

Cook a Buttermilk soaked Chicken Breast for 10 mins with – Seasoned Flour, add Shredded Lettuce and HOT

Boom Boom Sauce , top with American Cheese.

