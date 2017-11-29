Judge: ex-cop must apologize in newspaper ad, letters

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A former Charlestown police officer who pleaded guilty to steroid distribution and money laundering charges must apologize to the community in letters and a newspaper ad as part of his punishment.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge William Smith sentenced Evan Speck Wednesday to three years probation, but for the first 12 months he must spend weekends at the Wyatt Detention Center. Speck will be on home confinement during the week, though he will be allowed to attend classes for his electrician’s apprenticeship program.

Smith wanted Speck to serve 18 months of weekend prison time, but the law only allows a maximum of 12 months.

Smith also ordered Speck to take out an ad in the Westerly Sun apologizing for his actions, write letters of apology to the community, and perform 1,000 hours of community service.