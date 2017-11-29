NBC “Today” host Matt Lauer fired

Related Coverage Charlie Rose out at CBS, PBS following sex allegations

NEW YORK (WPRI) – Long-time morning news anchor Matt Lauer has been fired.

Reports surfaced early Wednesday that the “Today Show” host was relieved following reports of inappropriate sexual bvehavoer.

NBC’s network chairman Andy Lack sent a letter to employees reading in part:

On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards…while it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.

“today” co-host Savannah Guthrie read the announcement from Lack at the beginning of Wednesday’s show.

This latest firing comes just days after CBS This Morning host Charlie Rose was fired for allegations of sexual assault.