PC’s Holt likely done for year

Providence, RI (WPRI) – Providence College Senior Forward Emmitt Holt is likely done for the year the school announced Wednesday. Holt is expected to use his redshirt year and will take a personal leave of absence for the remainder of the semester. Holt has been dealing with abdomen issues.

“Emmitt is one of our team’s most consistent and experienced players, but more importantly, he is an outstanding person,” Ed Cooley said in a press release. “We look forward to his return.”

Holt has missed all of the Friars’ games so far this year.