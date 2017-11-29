Police arrest woman following Fall River drug raid

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River woman is facing charges after police seized narcotics from her apartment.

Police executed a search warrant at the apartment of Karinin Gonzalez on Monday around 7 p.m.

During their search, police found 12 bags of heroin, four bags of crack cocaine and prescription Alprazolam, a drug in the same family as Xanax.

Gonzalez was arrested and taken into custody on charges of possession to distribute Class A substance (heroin), possession to distribute class B substance (crack cocaine) and possession of a Class E substance on two counts (Alprazolam).