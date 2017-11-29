Police nab Pawtucket man on child porn charges

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket man is free on bail after he was arraigned on two child pornography charges.

Members of the State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, along with Pawtucket police, executed an arrest warrant Wednesday for Francis Lamarre, 49, at his School Street apartment.

Officers took Lamarre into custody and charged him with a count of transfer of child pornography and another count of possession of child pornography.

Police said Lamarre was arraigned Wednesday afternoon and released on $5,000 personal recognizance.