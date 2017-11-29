Police: No one injured after school bus, car collide in Lincoln

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews responded to an accident in Lincoln Wednesday involving a car and a late bus from Lincoln High School.

Lincoln Police Captain Phillip Gould said the crash occurred at about 3:45 p.m. on Breakneck Hill Road, near the local YMCA.

Police said there were six students on the bus at the time of the crash, and no one involved was injured.

The bus and car were towed from the scene, tying up traffic in the area for some time.

Gould said no citations were issued and speed was not a factor in the crash.