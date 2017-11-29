Police: Robbery suspect crashes van into swimming pool

REVERE, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say a robbery suspect fleeing officers crashed his van into backyard swimming pool before taking off on foot.

Authorities say 42-year-old Gianni Antonio Mazza, of Peabody, was wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Everett late Tuesday night.

Police in Revere spotted the suspect’s van, and he went down a dead-end street where he crashed through a fence and into the pool.

He ran away but was apprehended just after midnight Wednesday hiding behind an oil company in Revere.

He was taken to the hospital for an evaluation before being turned over to Everett police. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday. It could not be determined if Mazza has a lawyer.

