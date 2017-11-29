Police searching for theft and check fraud suspect

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — The Coventry Police Department are searching for a female suspect involved in the theft of a purse and forgery of a check.

Police said a female victim reported that her purse was stolen from her vehicle in Warwick on Oct. 20. Police have been searching for the suspect and attempted to identify her along with others police believe are involved in a traveling criminal ring.

In the surveillance photographs, the suspect uses the victim’s Rhode Island drivers license to present a personal check of $1,600 at the Coventry Credit Union drive-up teller window, where the victim has an account.

According to police, the signature of the victim was forged and the check was drawn off a Bank of America personal check in the name of another woman from Middleton, Mass.

Anyone who has information or can identify the suspect should contact Coventry Police Detective Kevin Nolan at (401) 822-9119.