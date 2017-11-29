Portsmouth Town Council approves new trash fees

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — The Portsmouth Town Council is instituting a new policy in which residents will pay to get rid of their trash.

On Monday, the council unanimously approved a $140 disposal fee that will be put into place for the 2018 calendar year. The fee applies to those living on both Aquidneck Island and Prudence Island.

A new “pay as you throw” fee will also be put into place. Residents will now pay for each bag being disposed of. Prices include $2 for a 33-gallon bag, $1.75 for a 15-gallon bag and a little less than a dollar for a smaller bag.

Instead of curbside pickup, the Town Council opted to continue using a transfer station off Hedly Street for residents to bring their trash.

The Town Council based the proposal and the prices off of Middletown’s “pay as you throw” program, though Middletown uses a curbside pickup for residents.