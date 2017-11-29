Prosecution lays out case in deadly North Providence home invasion

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The trial of the suspected gunman in a violent North Providence home invasion got underway Wednesday.

Dari Garcia is facing a count of first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Richard Catalano, among other charges.

In his opening statement, prosecutor Matthew LaMountain laid out what the state alleges happened in the early-morning hours of Aug. 18, 2014.

LaMountain said Garcia forced his way into a home on Eliot Avenue and demanded money before shooting and killing 26-year-old Richard Catalano.

Catalano died in his mother’s arms, according to prosecutors, and his last words were, “Mom, I’m dying.”

LaMountain said Garcia then shot Catalano’s mother Lorie in the shoulder. She ran away as another man tried to hold off Garcia and was shot again in the face when she returned to help. Her ring finger was also bitten off by Garcia, prosecutors said.

The mother survived after undergoing dozens of surgeries, according to LaMountain, but she has permanent damage to her voice box.

The court only heard one side of the story Wednesday, as Garcia’s attorney held off on delivering his opening remarks until later in the trial.

Earlier this year, brothers Victor and Viclei Hernandez pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for driving Garcia to the scene and providing him with the gun.

Victor Hernandez was sentenced to 60 years in prison with 40 to serve for his role in the murder.