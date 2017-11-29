Rescue a Pet: David Hasselhop

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us a bunny named David Hasselhop.

The Dutch rabbit came to PARL as a stray and is approximately 3 to 4 years old.

The shelter says he’s very laid back and healthy, though he needs to gain a little bit of weight. He’d do well in a home with children and other animals, especially a bunny friend to play with.

If you’d like to meet David or any of the other animals at the shelter, visit PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.