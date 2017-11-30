Carpionato to detail plans to buy 29 Benny’s store locations

Related Coverage Carpionato to buy nearly all Benny’s store locations

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Two days after Eyewitness News revealed real-estate development company Carpionato Group had reached an agreement to buy almost all Benny’s store locations, the real estate company is expected to reveal more details about its plans.

Carpionato, along with House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and Senate President Domenic Ruggerio, is expected to discuss plans regarding the “rehabilitation and reuse” of the Benny’s locations.

Dante Bellini, a spokesman for Benny’s, confirmed the news Tuesday. The deal involves 14 Benny’s locations in Rhode Island, 11 in Massachusetts and four in Connecticut. The other two of the 31 Benny’s locations were in leased properties and are not part of the transaction.

The Brombergs, who have owned Benny’s for nearly a century, announced in September they would close the retailer by the end of this year. They said at the time they hoped to sell their real estate – though not the Benny’s name – to another entity that would use it for retail.

The Brombergs are likely to make a substantial amount of money from the transaction. Just one of the 29 Benny’s locations involved in the deal, on Branch Avenue in Providence, has an assessed value of about $1.5 million, city records show.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) contributed to this report.