Caught on camera: Thief steals donations meant for child with cancer

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Not one, but two donation jars were stolen from two New Bedford convenience stores, police confirmed.

In one of the cases, surveillance videos shows a man walking into Charlie’s Convenience store. He points at a few things then – when the clerk has his back turned – the man grabs a jar next to him and stuffs into his coat.

Another convenience store a few blocks away said they had a donation jar stolen by the same man.

The jars had been collecting donations for Raya – a 3-year-old boy in Bangladesh suffering from liver cancer.

Nurul Amim said Raya is the child of one of his friends.

“This made me very sad. I helped somebody. It made me very sad,” Amim said.

The store owners said both jars totaled more than $500 in donations. They both hope they can get the money back so it can go to Raya.

Police said they have the surveillance video – which also includes video of the car in which the man got away – and are working to catch the thief.