DCYF: 11-month-old baby dies from injuries sustained in abuse

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Department of Children, Youth and Families has confirmed an 11-month-old boy died at Hasbro Children’s Hospital Wednesday.

In a statement, DCYF said the child died from injuries sustained during a case of physical abuse the agency first reported in April of 2017.

In April, a Providence couple was charged in connection with the abuse of their then 3-month-old son – who was hospitalized with critical injuries including more than a dozen fractures to the arms, legs, ribs and skull.

At the time, police said Olalekan Olawusi, 40, called 911 from his Constitution Street home to report that his child was “dying.”

The baby, Tobiloba Olawusi, was not breathing and had to be resuscitated by rescue crews, according to Special Assistant Attorney General Shannon Signore, the chief of the Child Abuse Unit.

“The defendant’s wife indicated that the defendant admitted to biting his baby, and warned him on numerous occasions that pulling the baby’s legs to make him grow strong was not the correct way to handle a baby,” Signore said in April.

Signore said the 3-month-old was found to have “at least 12 healing fractures, a skull fracture and CML fractures of both the arms and legs.”

The father, Olalekan Olawusi, was charged with first- and second-degree child abuse, felonies that carry up to 20 and 10 years in prison, respectively.

The baby’s mother, Arinola Olawusi, was charged with cruelty to or neglect of a child, which carries up to five years. Prosecutors said she knew about her husband’s allegedly abusive behavior and failed to report him to the authorities. Prosecutors said the couple is originally from Nigeria and, as a condition of bail, they had to surrender their passports.

According to a check of the Rhode Island Judiciary’s website, there’s a warrant out for Olalekan Olawusi for failure to show up to court dates.

Police told Eyewitness News that Arinola Olawusi’s first child was taken from her at birth by the Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF). A spokesman for DCYF confirmed that the older sibling is currently living with a relative in foster care, but declined to comment on why the family was investigated, citing privacy laws.