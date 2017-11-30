Hidden drugs, guns uncovered by Providence K-9s

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police found a hidden cocaine stash, seized two illegal guns, and arrested five suspects over the last month, thanks to three K-9 officers and their partners.

Providence police said the cocaine bust happened on November 8, while undercover narcotics detectives were investigating complaints of drug activity in the area of Elmwood Avenue.

According to police, detectives identified and found a Mercedes SUV suspected of being involved in narcotics distribution. K-9 officer Gero and his partner, Officer Louis Salinaro arrived to search the SUV. Police said Gero hit on something in the rear passenger seat, and when detectives searched it they found a mechanically-operated hidden compartment.

Police said the detectives seized 162 grams of cocaine and arrested three suspects: Douglas Sosa and Juan Perez, both 35 years old, and 44-year-old Pedro Barbosa.year-old James Torres a short time later.

Four days later on November 12, police said K-9 officer Ripp and his partner, Officer Eric Chabot, found a gun and a magazine containing 31 rounds of ammunition.

According to police, Ripp and Chabot were called to search for suspects who had run off from a traffic stop on Sorrento Street. While searching the area, police said Ripp found a jacked tucked into the corner of a house, and indicated to Chabot that a gun was nearby.

Ripp led Chabot onto Waldo Street, where Ripp found the ammunition magazine and a Glock 19 handgun on the sidewalk. Police said officers arrested 20-year-old James Torres a short time later.

A K-9 and his partner found another gun 10 days later. Police said K9 Jimbo and Officer Daniel Sirignano were assisting in a search in the Lowell Avenue area for a suspect believed to be in a black Hyundai Genesis.

When officers found the car, police said the suspect tried to run, but was apprehended.

According to police, Jimbo searched the car and found a white bag stuffed between the driver’s seat and center console. Inside the bag was a loaded Smith and Wesson revolver. The suspect, 22-year-old Anthony Dwyer, is facing several firearms charges, according to police.