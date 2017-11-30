In the Kitchen: Gnocchos, a.k.a. Gnocchi Nachos

Dan Whalen, Blogger of The Food in My Beard, stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Thursday morning, to share one of his signature recipes — “Gnocchos”, a.k.a. Gnocchi Nachos.
Ingredients:
- Gnocchi
- Melted Butter
- Cheddar Cheese
- Pico de Gallo
- taco meat
- Guacamole
- Sour Cream
- pickled jalapeno
Method:
- Boil the gnocchi and drain. Toss in melted butter.
- Add a splash of oil to a frying pan on high heat. Add the gnocchi in batches and cook to brown golden brown.
- Layer up a baking sheet with gnocchi, cheese, pico, jalapenos, and taco meat.
- Bake at 450 for about 15 minutes until the cheese is melted and starting to brown.
- Dig in.