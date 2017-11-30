Report: Several men accuse Mass. Senate leader’s spouse of abuse

BOSTON (AP) — Democratic Senate President Stan Rosenberg says he’s taking seriously a report that his husband Bryon Hefner sexually assaulted and harassed several men, including some with business before the Legislature.

The Boston Globe reported Thursday it spoke with four men who said Hefner sexually assaulted and harassed them over the past few years.

Three of the men told the Globe that Hefner grabbed their genitals and one says Hefner kissed him against his will. The Globe said it found no evidence Rosenberg knew about the alleged assaults.

Hefner said in a statement to the Globe it was difficult to respond to allegations from unnamed individuals.

Rosenberg said in a statement this was the first time he was hearing about the claims and takes them seriously, although they don’t involve Senate members or employees.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.