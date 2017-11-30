Santa visits at RWP Carousel

This Saturday, December 2, from 12noon – 8 pm the Winter Festival returns to the RWP Carousel. Santa will be at the Carousel from noon – 3 and 4- 8:00 pm.

Dr. Jeremy Goodman – Executive Director, Roger Williams Park Zoo and Santa stopped by ‘The Rhode Show’ on Thursday to tell us more about the event.

For more information: http://rwpzoo.org/

