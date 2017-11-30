Seekonk police charge 2 men with armed carjacking

Related Coverage 2 arrested in Seekonk following reports of stolen car

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Two men arrested Wednesday night are facing several charges, including carjacking.

According to police, a 25-year-old man reported that his vehicle was stolen from a store parking lot off Commerce Way around 8:21 p.m. Wednesday. The car’s owner told police a gun was shown during the incident.

A short time later, two officers spotted the stolen vehicle turning west onto Route 6 from Commerce Way.

Police said the officers turned on their lights, but the vehicle refused to stop and, instead, turned west onto Route 114A. The driver led police through several parking lots, before finally losing control in a motel parking lot.

Police said the two men got out of the vehicle and ran in different directions. However, they didn’t get far, and police took both into custody.

Police said detectives who processed the car found two air guns – which they said greatly resembled a revolver – as well as a substance believed to be cocaine.

Christopher J. Gookin, 22, of Taunton was charged with failure to stop for police; resisting arrest; reckless operation of a motor vehicle; carjacking – firearm-armed; and drug possession of a Class B substance (cocaine)

Gookin’s passenger – Joshua P. Goncalves, 31, of Fall River – was charged with carjacking – firearm-armed; drug possession of a Class B substance (cocaine); and resisting arrest.

Both Gookin and Goncalves are expected to be arraigned Thursday at Taunton District Court.

Police said the incident does not appear to be a random act and the circumstances leading up to the car theft remain under investigation.