Senate will not vote on PawSox stadium proposal this year

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The public could soon learn more about a revised proposal to construct a new ballpark for the Pawtucket Red Sox, but state lawmakers won’t be voting on the matter until next year.

Greg Pare, a spokesperson for the Rhode Island Senate, said Thursday that the Senate Finance Committee hopes to convene on Dec. 7 to release a report on the stadium proposal and unveil revised legislation, pending the receipt of a report on the team’s finances from the auditor general’s office.

But the committee does not intend to vote on the bill on that day, according to Pare. He said the legislation will be posted online for the public to review and it will be re-introduced when the legislature reconvenes in January. If approved by the committee, the measure would advance to a vote by the full Senate.

The $83-million proposal to build a new stadium on the site of the Apex building calls for $71 million in public borrowing, with $38 million covered by state and city taxpayers and the rest by the team.

The team’s owners want to leave 75-year-old McCoy Stadium once their current lease expires, and are talking with other cities including Worcester about a potential move.

House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello had already told PawSox Chairman Larry Lucchino earlier this month that he did not plan to bring House lawmakers back to Smith Hill for a vote on the stadium proposal this year.