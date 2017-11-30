State Senator encourages conversation following death of baby

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — The DCYF is required to report all deaths of children who were in the care of the state.

Two people are facing charges after a baby boy has died. The father is accused of causing the injuries that led to the infant’s death.

Providence Police say they’ve never seen a case like it before. According to authorities, an autopsy conducted Thursday showed the boy died from multiple trauma.

Many were at a loss of words when they found out the circumstances, including Democratic Rhode Island State Senator Louis DiPalma, representing District 12.

“What can we learn from this going forward?” asked Sen. DiPalma, who is also a chair of the Senate DCYF Task Force.

He’s encouraging people to help prevent further tragedies by keeping the conversation going.

“We need more people to continue to bring it to the fore front and say, ‘What are you doing about it?” and the next person needs to say, ‘Why aren’t you doing it faster?'”

DiPalma told Eyewitness News that being informed of the incidents can make a difference, and that’s why he supports the legislation passed earlier this year.

Rhode Island law requires the agency to release general information to the public within 48 hours if there’s a fatality, or near fatality.

“It increases transparency from the perspective of DCYF and what they’re required to report,” explained Sen. DiPalma.

The law also requires DCYF to review all of those incidents.

“Get to the bottom of this because we’re talking about children, some very young, losing their lives, because of behaviors of parents..intentional and unintentional,” DiPalma said.